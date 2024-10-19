 'Never Performs When India Needs Him': KL Rahul Brutally Trolled Again After Flop-Show In Bengaluru Test
KL Rahul was dismissed for 12 by William O'Rourke which triggered a lower-order collapse, resulting in India getting bowled out for 462 in their second innings of the Bengaluru Test on Saturday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
India batter KL Rahul was once again trolled on social media after his second failure on his home ground in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahul was dismissed for 12 by William O'Rourke which triggered a lower-order collapse, resulting in India getting bowled out for 462 in their second innings with a lead of just 106 runs over New Zealand on Day 4. He had earlier got out for a duck in the first innings when India crashed to 46-all out, their lowest Test score on home soil.

India needed Rahul to build a big partnership and get some quick runs with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but the local boy disappointed the home crowd once again when he edged a delivery from O'Rourke to wicketkeeper Tom Blundle in the final session.

India lose advantage after collapse in Bengaluru

India were cruising at 408 for 3 before Sarfaraz Khan got out which opened the floodgates for New Zealand to stage a comeback after they took a 356-run lead in the first innings.

Sarafaraz (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) brought India back in the game with their 177-run partnership before Virat Kohli's 70 but the duo got out in quick succession on Day 4 which derailed their progress.

India lost the last 7 wickets for 54 runs to lose their hold on the game and give an edge to the opposition.

