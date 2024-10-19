'Never Performs When India Needs Him': KL Rahul Brutally Trolled Again After Flop-Show In Bengaluru Test

India batter KL Rahul was once again trolled on social media after his second failure on his home ground in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahul was dismissed for 12 by William O'Rourke which triggered a lower-order collapse, resulting in India getting bowled out for 462 in their second innings with a lead of just 106 runs over New Zealand on Day 4. He had earlier got out for a duck in the first innings when India crashed to 46-all out, their lowest Test score on home soil.

India needed Rahul to build a big partnership and get some quick runs with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but the local boy disappointed the home crowd once again when he edged a delivery from O'Rourke to wicketkeeper Tom Blundle in the final session.

India lose advantage after collapse in Bengaluru

India were cruising at 408 for 3 before Sarfaraz Khan got out which opened the floodgates for New Zealand to stage a comeback after they took a 356-run lead in the first innings.

Sarafaraz (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) brought India back in the game with their 177-run partnership before Virat Kohli's 70 but the duo got out in quick succession on Day 4 which derailed their progress.

India lost the last 7 wickets for 54 runs to lose their hold on the game and give an edge to the opposition.