Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh | Photo: Twitter

International Lefthanders Day was celebrated globally on Saturday, August 13 and cricket fans took to social media to mention their favourite batsmen/bowlers.

With many Twitter handles asking users to mention their favourite left-handed cricketers, Yuvraj Singh's name topped the list among others like Sourav Ganguly, Adam Gilchrist and Brian Lara.

In his 17-year career, Yuvraj scored 8701 in 304 ODIs at an average of 36.55 in India colours and 1177 runs in 58 T20Is at a strike rate of 136.38.

Here are a few reactions

