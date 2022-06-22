e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Yuvraj Singh plays golf; netizens comment on shot

The former Indian cricketer was seen playing golf

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
File photo

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is super active on Instagram. Singh often posts videos and gives fans a peek into his personal and professional life. A few hours ago, he posted a clip which shows he is playing a sport apart from cricket. He is seen playing golf. The video has made his fans happy and there is a possibility that the clip will even make you smile.

Singh posted the clip without a caption however, the video opens with the text, "Let's go". It shows Singh taking a swing and hitting the golf ball. Singh's fans took to the comment section to appreciate the cricketer.

Check out the video here:

Cricketer Chirag Suri commented on the clip with two fire emojis. He wrote, “Ayeeee.” Kevin Pietersen wrote, "Yes,” with a fire emoji.

One Instagram user wrote, "Yuvi, you are the best", while another wrote, "That swing is still lit". What do you think about the video?

Read Also
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh reveals newborn son's name on Father's Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch video: Yuvraj Singh plays golf; netizens comment on shot

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: While Congress, NCP getting stronger, Sena getting...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: While Congress, NCP getting stronger, Sena getting...

Make rebel Eknath Shinde Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray: Report

Make rebel Eknath Shinde Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray: Report

Mumbai: Narayan Rane challenges BMC demolition order before HC

Mumbai: Narayan Rane challenges BMC demolition order before HC

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is not staking claim to form govt, says Union Minister Raosaheb...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is not staking claim to form govt, says Union Minister Raosaheb...

Watch video: CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out to greet his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief...

Watch video: CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out to greet his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief...