Watch video: Yuvraj Singh plays golf; netizens comment on shot

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is super active on Instagram. Singh often posts videos and gives fans a peek into his personal and professional life. A few hours ago, he posted a clip which shows he is playing a sport apart from cricket. He is seen playing golf. The video has made his fans happy and there is a possibility that the clip will even make you smile.
Singh posted the clip without a caption however, the video opens with the text, "Let's go". It shows Singh taking a swing and hitting the golf ball. Singh's fans took to the comment section to appreciate the cricketer.
Check out the video here:
Cricketer Chirag Suri commented on the clip with two fire emojis. He wrote, “Ayeeee.” Kevin Pietersen wrote, "Yes,” with a fire emoji.
One Instagram user wrote, "Yuvi, you are the best", while another wrote, "That swing is still lit". What do you think about the video?
