'Need To Remind Myself That I Am 40': Morne Morkel Turns Bowler In Nets Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test; Video

Morne Morkel. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel hit the ground running in the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, beginning on October 24 (Thursday). The retired South African pacer was seen bowling to KL Rahul, who struggled in the opening Test as the BCCI shared a video of the same.

"I need to remind myself that I am 40 and not 20 or 23 anymore. I haven’t bowled, the last time I bowled was a year ago. The boys sort of asked when I joined [team] if I am still fit enough to bowl, I said, ‘don’t worry, the day will come."

𝗠𝗼𝗿(𝗻)𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿!



Guess the bowler in Mr Morkel could not resist the nets at Pune 😎



Watch 🔽#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mornemorkel65 | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2024

"I had to really walk back to my mark. A lot of conversations and self-talk to calm down. The last thing that you want is to get injured, pull hamstring. So, I allowed myself to bowl big no balls. Obviously, injury prevention was the main key for me. I have bowled too many overs in India that reminded me that the surface is hard and slow and low. Don’t be silly."