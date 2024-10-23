NBA History! LeBron & Bronny James Officially Become The First Father-Son To Play Together In Regular Season; Video

Lebron and Bronny James make history | Image: X

LeBron James and his son Bronny made history by becoming the first father son to appear in a NBA match. The duo achieved the milestone during Los Angeles Lakers opening match of the season against Minnesota Timberwolves. Both Lebron and Bronny checked in together with 4:00 left in the second quarter. As the pair got up from the end of the bench and walked toward the scorer's table, the Crypto.com Arena crowd began to buzz, erupting in a cheer when LeBron and Bronny tore off their warmups to officially step onto the court.

They are the first father and son to play in the world’s top basketball league at the same time. Bronny was selected by Los Angeles Lakers. in the second round of the NBA draft with the No. 55 pick in June. LeBron had previously spoken about his desire to play alongside Bronny in NBA a few years ago, while his he was still in high school.

Before this Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr had made the same history in Major League Baseball. The two sluggers played 51 games together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 as baseball’s first father-son duo. Both of them were present courtside at the Lakers’ downtown arena to witness the same

Lebron and Bronny share thoughts on playing alongside each other

Following the completion of the game both Lebron and Bronny spoke to TNT broadcast about their feeling on playing together. Bronny in his statement said, "Going up to the scorer's table with my dad and checking in for the first time, that's a crazy moment I will never forget,"

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, reflected on what the moment meant to him.

"It's always been family over everything," LeBron James said. "For me, I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road on times, missing a lot of [Bronny's] things, Bryce's things, Zhuri's things. So, to be able to have this moment where I'm working still and I can work alongside my son—it's one of the greatest gifts I've ever got from the man above. I'm going to take full advantage of it."