LeBron And Bronny James Make NBA History After Sharing Court During Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Pre-Season Match; Video

LeBron James and his son Bronny James made NBA history on Sunday night becoming the first father and son duo to play together in an NBA game. The historic moment unfolded during the Los Angeles Lakers' 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns at Arcisure Arena.

The special moment came in the second quarter when Bronny, who was celebrating his 20th birthday, entered the game and played alongside his father. The crowd cheered loudly when Bronny’s name was announced. The early minutes were a bit challenging, as Bronny had two turnovers and LeBron had one.

However, LeBron then made a 3-pointer and also set a screen for Bronny, though Bronny missed his own 3-point shot. After about four minutes, Bronny was substituted, followed by LeBron shortly after.

Following the match LeBron James took to social media and called the moment surreal

LeBron James dream becomes reality

LeBron, who became a father at 19, had long hoped to play in the NBA with one of his children. The 39 years old in his 22nd NBA season, had always dreamed of playing with one of his sons. That dream came true when the Lakers selected Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft with the 55th overall pick. Before the draft, Bronny had played one season at the University of Southern California and had a tough recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest over a year ago.

While he is expected to spend much of his rookie season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, he’s expected to play with his father in a regular-season game soon. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said the team has already talked about more opportunities for LeBron and Bronny to play together, though no specific date has been set.

In this game, LeBron didn’t play in the Lakers’ first preseason game against the Timberwolves, but Bronny played 16 minutes, scoring two points and recording three blocks.