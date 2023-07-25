NBA Legend LeBron James's Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice In California

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James's son Bronny on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was rushed to the hospital.

18-year-old Bronny is said to be in a stable condition and out of the ICU, as informed by the James family in a statement.

“(Monday) while practising Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the James family said.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the family's spokesperson further added.

TMZ reported that a 911 call was made on Monday morning from the school's Galen Center where Bronny was practising with his teammates at the Trojans.

He fell unconscious after the attack and was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital.

Bronny James: A rising star in US basketball

Bronny is regarded as one of the most promising young players in the US and was due to play for the USC this year.

LeBron James has been a vocal supporter of Bronny’s basketball career, and often flies to watch his son play during the NBA season.

“I understand how important fatherhood is, just coming from a no-father household. We always try to support each other in all our endeavour. I’m only as good as my family,” James said in May.

James wants to retire in Bronny's team

The 38-year-old also wishes to play his final season in the NBA with his son. James and his wife, Savannah, have two other children - son Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James had said.

