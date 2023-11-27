National T20 Cup: Azam Khan Fined 50 Per Cent Of Match Fees For Displaying Palestine's Flag On His Bat

Azam Khan (L) batting in National T20 Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a 50 per cent fine on middle-order batter Azam Khan for using a bat which had the flag of Palestine on it and copped a warning for suspension if he continues the practice. The incident occurred during the National T20 Cup between Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues, with Azam plying his trade for the former.

According to the regulations of the International Cricket Council (ICC), no cricketer is allowed to sport a logo or sign on any of their equipment relating to a political or religious sentiment. The regulations of the ICC must be followed even in the domestic matches by all other member boards. According to Geo News, the 25-year-old had the logo on his bat in the past two matches of the tournament too, but wasn't warned by anyone.

Explosive batter Azam Khan has been fined 50% of his match fees for using #Palestine flag on his bat in the National T20 Cup match against Lahore Blues. He has been warned of suspension in case he continues to use the sticker 🇵🇸👀



Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan copped backlash last month for dedicating his match-winning century in the 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka to their 'brothers and sisters in Gaza' amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Recently, ex-Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also expressed his solidarity with Palestine on X.