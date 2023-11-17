 'It's Time To Pray': Babar Azam Expresses Solidarity With Palestine After Returning From India & Resigning As Pakistan Skipper; Check X Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's Time To Pray': Babar Azam Expresses Solidarity With Palestine After Returning From India & Resigning As Pakistan Skipper; Check X Post

'It's Time To Pray': Babar Azam Expresses Solidarity With Palestine After Returning From India & Resigning As Pakistan Skipper; Check X Post

Ex-Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took to X and shared a post, expressing his solidarity with Palestine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Babar Azam, who recently stepped down as Pakistan captain across formats, has pledged his support to Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. The 29-year-old right-handed batter took to X and posted a photo of a little girl holding a Palestine flag, signaling his call to end the violence.

Babar's teammate and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan came under fire after expressing solidarity with Palestine as he dedicated his match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka. Rizwan took to X and dedicated his innings to their brothers and sisters in Gaza. The right-hander also went to the extent of offering prayers on the field during the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Babar took to X and tweeted the below for Palestine after returning from the 2023 World Cup in India:

Babar Azam had an indifferent 2023 World Cup with the bat:

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born batter walked into the 2023 World Cup as the No.1 ranked ODI batter. However, he accumulated only 320 runs in 9 innings alongside 4 half-centuries. Pakistan had failed to qualify for the semi-finals, having won only 4 matches out of 9.

The Men in Green faced an unrealistic equation ahead of their last league match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With England captain Jos Buttler opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan's chances got significantly diminished. Their campaign ended with a 93-run defeat to the Englishmen.

Read Also
PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'I Get Behind Babar': Mickey Arthur Throws His Weight Behind Pakistan Captain...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Time To Pray': Babar Azam Expresses Solidarity With Palestine After Returning From India &...

'It's Time To Pray': Babar Azam Expresses Solidarity With Palestine After Returning From India &...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Team India's Record Against Australia In ICC Knockout Games

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Team India's Record Against Australia In ICC Knockout Games

Video: Lionel Messi Reacts to Manuel Ugarte’s 'C**k Sucker' Gesture At Rodrigo De Paul

Video: Lionel Messi Reacts to Manuel Ugarte’s 'C**k Sucker' Gesture At Rodrigo De Paul

IND vs AUS, ODI WC Final 2023: Australia 450/2, India 65 All Out - Mitchell Marsh’s Prediction...

IND vs AUS, ODI WC Final 2023: Australia 450/2, India 65 All Out - Mitchell Marsh’s Prediction...

Mohammad Hafeez To Serve As Pakistan's Head Coach For Tours Of Australia And New Zealand

Mohammad Hafeez To Serve As Pakistan's Head Coach For Tours Of Australia And New Zealand