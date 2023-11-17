'It's Time To Pray': Babar Azam Expresses Solidarity With Palestine After Returning From India & Resigning As Pakistan Skipper; Check X Post

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Babar Azam, who recently stepped down as Pakistan captain across formats, has pledged his support to Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. The 29-year-old right-handed batter took to X and posted a photo of a little girl holding a Palestine flag, signaling his call to end the violence.

Babar's teammate and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan came under fire after expressing solidarity with Palestine as he dedicated his match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka. Rizwan took to X and dedicated his innings to their brothers and sisters in Gaza. The right-hander also went to the extent of offering prayers on the field during the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Babar took to X and tweeted the below for Palestine after returning from the 2023 World Cup in India:

اے خاصہ خاصان رسل وقت دعا ہے

امت پہ تیری آ کے عجب وقت پڑا ہے#Gaza pic.twitter.com/nqwMAib7ww — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 17, 2023

Babar Azam had an indifferent 2023 World Cup with the bat:

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born batter walked into the 2023 World Cup as the No.1 ranked ODI batter. However, he accumulated only 320 runs in 9 innings alongside 4 half-centuries. Pakistan had failed to qualify for the semi-finals, having won only 4 matches out of 9.

The Men in Green faced an unrealistic equation ahead of their last league match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With England captain Jos Buttler opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan's chances got significantly diminished. Their campaign ended with a 93-run defeat to the Englishmen.

