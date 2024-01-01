 Nathan Lyon Picks 2 Team India Legends Among Great Players He Has Played Against; Watch Video
Lyon made his comeback to competitive cricket in the first Test against Pakistan following injury layoff.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Nathan Lyon has named two Indian players among three best cricketers he has played | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has picked two Indian cricketers among the best players whom he has played against in his career ahead of the second Test against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, Wednesday.

Lyon made his comeback to competitive cricket in the first Test against Pakistan following injury layoff. During the second innings of the Perth Test, the 36-year-old achieved the feat of 500 wickets in Test Cricket, becoming the third Australian after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to do so.

In a viral video, Nathan Lyon was asked to pick the best players whom he has played against in his career. The Australian spinner named two Indian players and one South Africa as his top three players.

"That's a very hard question. I've played against some of the greats of the game. I'll give you top three will be Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and AB de Villiers"

Among the three players, Nathan Lyon has faced Virat Kohli the most in his international career. Australian spinner conceded 629 runs and picked seven wickets against former India captain in 32 innings across the formats.

