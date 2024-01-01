Virat Kohli Becomes The Most Searched Asian Personality On Wikipedia In 2023

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has topped the chart of the most searched Asian personality on Wikipedia in 2023. Kohli is often considered one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket. The 35-year-old has a mammoth fan following not just in India but across the world.

Former India captain is often hailed as the 'King' because of his dominance in international cricket, with plethora of records and milestones to his name. Kohli is not just the 'King' on the field but also off the field as he defeated BTS's Jungkook and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan to become the most viewed personality among Asians last year.

Virat Kohli had an impressive year in 2023 as he was on complete redemption mode following his lean patch for couple of years.

Kohli emerged as the second run-getter last year, amassing 2048 runs at an average of 66.06 in 35 matches. Former India's captain search peaked during the ODI World Cup, wherein he became the first batter to record 50 ODI centuries.

In IPL 2023, former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper emerged as the four highest run-scorer with 639 runs, including two centuries and six half-centuries, at an average of 53.25 in 14 matches.

'The best batsman of this generation': Venkatesh Prasad on Kohli

Virat Kohli's international career peaked again in 2023, fans witnessing vintage version of talismanic batter.

During Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), Venkatesh Prasad hailed Kohli as the best batsman of the current generation while adding 2023 has been phenomenal year for former India captain.

“He has proved again that he is a champion and the best batsman of this generation, been a phenomenal year for him. Would rate this as his best year, especially since it had come after a couple of difficult years for him. That hunger and zeal was refreshing and sign of a true champion that Virat is,” the 54-year-old tweeted.

Virat Kohli is currently part of India squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa. The visitors are trailing 1-0 after losing the first Test and will look to draw the series in Cape Town. Kohli was the highest run-scorer for India, scoring 114 runs across two innings in Centurion.