 Nadim Memon’s Coffee Table Book Launched At Mumbai Cricket Association, Sanjay Manjrekar Unveils
Sharing their thoughts in the coffee table book about renowned pitch curator Nadim Memon are - Sharad Pawar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandip Patil, Chandrakant Pandit, Karsan Ghavri, Wasim Jaffer, Abhishek Nayar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu Sr, Lalchand Rajput, Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sulakshan Kulkarni.

Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Nadim Memon's Coffee table book was launched on Saturday at the Mumbai Cricket Association in BKC.

Mumbai: Nadim Memon’s Coffee table book was launched on Saturday at the Mumbai Cricket Association in BKC. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar unveiled the book, while MCA President Ajinkya Naik, former India captain of the Women’s cricket team- Diana Edulji, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar and former India player Dhawal Kulkarni were also present on the occasion along with other dignitaries.

Sharing their thoughts in the coffee table book about renowned pitch curator Nadim Memon are - Sharad Pawar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandip Patil, Chandrakant Pandit, Karsan Ghavri, Wasim Jaffer, Abhishek Nayar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu Sr, Lalchand Rajput, Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sulakshan Kulkarni.

