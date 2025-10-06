Nadim Memon’s Coffee Table Book Launched At Mumbai Cricket Association, Sanjay Manjrekar Unveils

Nadim Memon’s Coffee table book was launched on Saturday at the Mumbai Cricket Association in BKC. | X @toi_gauravG

Mumbai: Nadim Memon’s Coffee table book was launched on Saturday at the Mumbai Cricket Association in BKC. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar unveiled the book, while MCA President Ajinkya Naik, former India captain of the Women’s cricket team- Diana Edulji, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar and former India player Dhawal Kulkarni were also present on the occasion along with other dignitaries.

Sharing their thoughts in the coffee table book about renowned pitch curator Nadim Memon are - Sharad Pawar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandip Patil, Chandrakant Pandit, Karsan Ghavri, Wasim Jaffer, Abhishek Nayar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu Sr, Lalchand Rajput, Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sulakshan Kulkarni.

A rap anthem song was created for Nadim appreciating all the good work he has done over the last 40 years.