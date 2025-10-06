 ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’: Irfan Pathan Takes Indirect Dig At Pakistan After Team India’s Crushing Win In Women’s World Cup 2025
The Indian women's team have now moved to the top of the points table, continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Image: Irfan Pathan/BCCI/X

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a silent jibe at Pakistan after India's 88-run win in the Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday, October 5th. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Pathan wrote, “Just another Sunday of Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat. Team India.”

It was the fourth consecutive Sunday that India had defeated Pakistan. Indian men’s team had defeated the noisy neighbours three times in the Asia Cup, including the final, and now in the turn of the Women's team to do the same. With this win, Indian women's team have now moved to the top of the points table, continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament. In contrast, Pakistan remain winless, with their campaign yet to take off.

Controversy from the Start

The drama began even before the first ball was bowled, with confusion at the toss. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana seemingly called “tails,” but the match referee awarded the toss to Pakistan after mishearing it as “heads” sparking controversy.

article-image

India Hold Their Nerve

Batting first India were struggling to pile runs on the board. Senior members Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipperHarmanpreet Kaur failed to play big knock. Harleen Deol played a composed knock of 46, anchoring the innings, while Richa Ghosh added late fireworks with a quick 35 off 20 balls, lifting India to a competitive 247. Pakistan pacer Diana Baig was the standout with the ball, finishing with 4/69, but lacked support at the other end.

In response, Pakistan’s chase never took off. Kranti Goud delivered an outstanding spell, taking 3 wickets for just 20 runs, while spin twins Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana shared five wickets between them to dismantle the middle order.

Only Sidra Amin showed resistance with a gritty 81, becoming the first Pakistani woman to hit a six against India in ODIs and breaking Nida Dar’s record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter against India. But she lacked support, as the rest of the batting lineup collapsed under pressure.

