 IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation

IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation

The Pakistan skipper was simply using a bug spray to ward off flies that were bothering players. Indian players were also visibly swatting at flies, and the umpires had to pause the game momentarily to allow the Pakistan team to manage the situation.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image

During the Women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan, play was briefly halted due to a swarm of bugs interrupting the game. Amid the disruption, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana was seen using a spray during India’s innings, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

This led to speculation online, with one X (formerly Twitter) user claiming that the Pakistan women’s team was using some kind of drug to make Indian players feel dizzy. The user even suggested that air fresheners were being sprayed before Indian players entered the field.

Is there any truth to claims regarding Fatima Sana?

The claim about Fatima Sana spraying drug is entirely false. The Pakistan skipper was simply using a bug spray to ward off flies that were bothering players. Indian players were also visibly swatting at flies, and the umpires had to pause the game momentarily to allow the Pakistan team to manage the situation.

FPJ Shorts
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy', Here's The TRUTH Behind Wild Accusation
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply

Fumigation session halts play

With bugs bothering players of both teams, umpires asked them to leave the field while a fumigation session was carried out to manage the insect problem. A staff member wearing a full protective respirator, complete with a snout and mask, ran onto the field with fumigation equipment. The on-field operation lasted approximately 15 minutes, during which the affected areas were treated to ensure player safety and minimize disruption from the buzzing pests. Once the fumigation concluded, the teams returned to the field, and play resumed under the watchful eyes of the umpires. 

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. avoid handshakes 

The India Women’s cricket team decided againt doing handshake with Pakistan team after crushing them by 88 runs. During the customary handshake ceremony, the Indian players walked past the Pakistan team, with no formal exchanges of gestures of sportsmanship. This incident follows a similar occurrence in the men’s India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, where handshake protocols were also skipped.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy',...

IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'Fatima Sana Sprayed Drug To Make Indian players Dizzy',...

‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’: Irfan Pathan Takes Indirect Dig At Pakistan After Team India’s...

‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’: Irfan Pathan Takes Indirect Dig At Pakistan After Team India’s...

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Clears Air On Food Poisoning Scare Involving Australia A Players

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Clears Air On Food Poisoning Scare Involving Australia A Players

'Lazy, Irresponsible...': Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Gets Trolled After 88 Run Defeat To India...

'Lazy, Irresponsible...': Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Gets Trolled After 88 Run Defeat To India...

Hilarious! Arshdeep Singh Performs Pushups For Crowd Near Boundary Line During IND A vs AUS A 3rd...

Hilarious! Arshdeep Singh Performs Pushups For Crowd Near Boundary Line During IND A vs AUS A 3rd...