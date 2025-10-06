'Lazy, Irresponsible...': Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Gets Trolled After 88 Run Defeat To India Women In World Cup Match

Image: ICC Women's World Cup/x

Fans severely trolled the Pakistan women's cricket team following their 88-run defeat to India in the Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday, October 6. The women in green succumbed to their second consecutive loss in the tournament after losing their opening match to Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets.

The win also marked the fourth consecutive Sunday that an Indian team has defeated Pakistan across formats, following the men’s side’s triumph in the Asia Cup. The win helped India reclaim the top spot on the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.505.

Indian women's team are now 12-0 against Pakistan. Ahead of the match, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav talked about the current difference between the two sides in women’s cricket.

He said, “If you talk about rivalry, it’s when two teams play 12 games and the score is 6-6 or 7-5. But 11-0 is not a rivalry. Pakistan hasn’t been able to beat us in recent times, in men’s or women’s cricket If the women focus completely on their game, I’m sure they can make it 12-0,"

Fans troll Pakistan women's team

India dismantle Pakistan in Women’s World up match

The India vs Pakistan Women’s ODI began with controversy after the toss was wrongly awarded to Pakistan despite skipper Fatima Sana appearing to call tails, with the coin landing heads.

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan dismissed India for 247. Despite starts from Pratika Rawal (31), Harleen Deol (46), and Jemimah Rodrigues (25), India failed to build big partnerships. Richa Ghosh’s unbeaten 35 off 20 gave the innings late momentum. Diana Baig (4/69) and Fatima Sana (2/38) were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 159 in 43 overs. Sidra Amin top-scored with 81 off 106, becoming the first Pakistani woman to hit a six against India in ODIs. Kranti Goud starred with the ball, taking 3/20, while Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana claimed key wickets to seal India’s 88-run win.