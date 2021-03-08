'My selfless friend...': Serena Williams lends support to Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

The statement further read, “I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things, there is no law."

It all started when Meghan opened up on the reports of her tiff with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in a special interview with Oprah. It was widely reported by several UK tabloids that prior to Meghan’s wedding, there was an altercation between the two which had left Kate in tears. Meghan, however, claimed that it had happened the other way around. She said “A few days before the wedding Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses and it made me cry."

Meghan hinted at racism in the royal family by claiming that royals had “concerns and conversations about how dark baby Archie's (her son) skin might be when he is born.”

Meghan also revealed in the interview that she had “suicidal thoughts” during her time at Buckingham. "That was a very clear and real and frightening thought, I couldn’t be left alone.”

Harry supported her statements and said, “I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.”