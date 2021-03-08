'My selfless friend...': Serena Williams lends support to Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

Tennis superstar, often touted as one of the greatest athletes ever, Serena Williams has lent her support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Serena took to Twitter to release a powerful statement praising Meghan. She wrote "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life and leads by example with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble.”
“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal," she added.
The statement further read, “I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things, there is no law."
It all started when Meghan opened up on the reports of her tiff with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in a special interview with Oprah. It was widely reported by several UK tabloids that prior to Meghan’s wedding, there was an altercation between the two which had left Kate in tears. Meghan, however, claimed that it had happened the other way around. She said “A few days before the wedding Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses and it made me cry."
Meghan hinted at racism in the royal family by claiming that royals had “concerns and conversations about how dark baby Archie's (her son) skin might be when he is born.”
Meghan also revealed in the interview that she had “suicidal thoughts” during her time at Buckingham. "That was a very clear and real and frightening thought, I couldn’t be left alone.”
Harry supported her statements and said, “I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)