Year after royal split, pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to break silence in Oprah interview

A day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their second pregnancy, it has now been reported that the couple will make their first television appearance since the royal split, on Oprah Winfrey's show next month.

In January 2020, the couple announced their exit from front-line roles and relocation with their son Archie to focus on the "next chapter," stunning the monarchy and drawing sharp criticism from the British media.

Their announcement, labelled online as “Megxit,” has been described as "personal" and had not been approved by the palace.

According to CBS, the interview with Oprah will be broadcast on 7 March.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Meanwhile, this new baby, like Archie, is set to grow up thousands of miles away from the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, as the Sussexes now live in Montecito, California.

The couple has been busy securing funding for their new life, signing a lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix rumoured to be worth more than 150 million pound, and another multi-million-pound podcast deal with Spotify.