'My father was watching the game and I really enjoyed it' - Abdul Samad on his winning six against Rajasthan Royals

Abdul Samad. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad star finisher Abdul Samad has expressed his pride on his father watching him hit the winning six against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Jaipur. Samad admitted that he was fortunate to get a second opportunity to finish the game after missing out on it earlier.

Sandeep Sharma's no-ball proves costly for Rajasthan Royals:

The 21-year-old pulled off a stunning win for the SunRisers Hyderabad, capitalizing on Sandeep Sharma's no ball to finish the game. Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma missed a yorker by a few inches as the right-hander pumped it back over his head for a flat six to help the tourists past the target of 215.

In a candid chat after the four-wicket win, Abhishek Sharma asked Samad:

"When we all were sitting at the dressing room, I personally knew that you were going to hit that four runs but unfortunately you couldn’t at the first time. So what were you thinking then? When you got the no ball signal, what were you thinking after that?”

The youngster replied:

"I felt lucky at that time and I think that I got another opportunity to finish. In the last ball I was very confident that he bowled a no ball and that meant that I had to finish the game. So on the last ball, he missed his yorker, I hit it for a six. Very grateful and I was very happy because my father was watching the game and I really enjoyed it."

Abdul Samad was tasked with a tough ask:

Samad went on to credit Glenn Phillips for his exceptional cameo as it gave him the confidence to do it too. The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer underlined his strategy for the 20th over, explaining:

"When I went in to bat we required 40 runs off 2 overs then Glenn came in. He played an exceptional knock. So that gave me a confidence as well. So in the last over when I got the opportunity to bat. We needed like 17 runs off six balls. I knew that he was going to ball yorker only. Hence, I was standing deep in the crease. First ball I was standing in front just to make it full toss. But it didn’t work, he bowled a little back. Then I went back, he bowled a fuller ball I hit it for six."

Phillips, who made a 7-ball 25, laced with three sixes, earned the Player of the Match.