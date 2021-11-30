IPL Retention: SRH retain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has retained skipper Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore) and Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore). The franchise has now left Rs 68 crore to buy other players at the auction.

Meanwhile, SRH CEO said Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan wanted to be in the auction and that they will try and pick him up there.

For the unversed, the eight teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players -- not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.

Hours before the announcement of the retention list for the IPL 2022, franchisees on Tuesday bid adieu to their players by thanking them for their contributions and memories over the last few years.

"We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction #ForeverOrange," tweeted SRH thanking their players.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:02 PM IST