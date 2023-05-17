'My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday': Mohsin Khan after LSG's nail-biting win over MI

Mohsin Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan made a stunning revelation after scripting an unlikely win for his side over the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The left-arm seamer disclosed that his father was in the ICU for the last ten days and feels he would be happy watching him close out the game.

The 24-year-old did an outstanding job of containing the dangerous Tim David and Cameron Green as Krunal Pandya handed him the responsibility of defending 11 in the final over. However, the youngster conceded no boundary and gave away only five runs to close out the game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mohsin said he dedicates the performance to his father, who was discharged from the ICU on Monday. He also explained his strategy while bowling the final over.

"It's been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching. The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well."Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well."

Mohsin Khan thanks LSG staff for keeping faith in him:

Mohsin further said that he is grateful to Krunal Pandya, who urged him to keep things simple, and the LSG staff for playing him despite a mediocre performance in the last game.

"The plan was to execute what I did in practice. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same. I'm grateful to the team and the support staff, Gautam (Gambhir) sir, Vijay (Dahiya) sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well in the last game."

The Super Giants are currently third in the points table with 14 points table and likely need one more win to seal a playoffs spot.