IPL 2023: MI bowling coach Shane Bond unhappy with bowling performance after defeat to LSG

Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis' partnership was the game-changer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond underlined that their bowling unit massively underperformed in the last four overs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former New Zealand pacer's comments came following Mumbai Indians' five-run loss to the Super Giants on Tuesday in an away game.

Marcus Stoinis top scores for LSG:

The defending champions leaked 60 runs in the final four overs of the innings, including 24 by Chris Jordan in the 18th to finish with figures of 4-0-50-0. Marcus Stoinis, who stayed unbeaten at 89 off 47 balls, also smashed two consecutive sixes in the following over from Jason Behrendorff.

Speaking at a press conference after the loss, Bond pointed out that apart from their bowling performance, it didn't help that Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera scored only 23 off 30 balls between them. He explained:

"Two periods in the game for us where with the ball, in particular; the last four overs were poor. And the little period in the middle of our batting where two of our most in-form batters (Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera) scored 23 off 30 balls between them. Those two little periods of cricket combined for us to lose the game by a handful of runs. We back ourselves to chase down any score. We did a great job for 15 overs, but let it go at the end."

Shane Bond defends Cameron Green's role in the side:

Having sent Cameron Green at number seven against LSG, the 47-year-old said the all-rounder has been an important part of their side despite not batting a lot.

"It is not a case of being up to the mark. You look over the last few games that we won; he just slipped down to No.7. He hasn’t batted a lot and it was same tonight. He couldn’t get the runs, but he has been an important part of our team. He was at No.3 and did a great job for us. It’s just turned out that we have used other players and Surya, in particular, who pushed up to No.3, which has pushed Green to the backend of the innings."

With seven wins and six losses, the Mumbai Indians are fourth in the table.