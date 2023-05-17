 IPL 2023: MI bowling coach Shane Bond unhappy with bowling performance after defeat to LSG
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: MI bowling coach Shane Bond unhappy with bowling performance after defeat to LSG

IPL 2023: MI bowling coach Shane Bond unhappy with bowling performance after defeat to LSG

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond criticizes their bowling performance after a narrow defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis' partnership was the game-changer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond underlined that their bowling unit massively underperformed in the last four overs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former New Zealand pacer's comments came following Mumbai Indians' five-run loss to the Super Giants on Tuesday in an away game.

Read Also
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Lucknow crush Mumbai to stay ahead in playoffs race
article-image

Marcus Stoinis top scores for LSG:

The defending champions leaked 60 runs in the final four overs of the innings, including 24 by Chris Jordan in the 18th to finish with figures of 4-0-50-0. Marcus Stoinis, who stayed unbeaten at 89 off 47 balls, also smashed two consecutive sixes in the following over from Jason Behrendorff.

Speaking at a press conference after the loss, Bond pointed out that apart from their bowling performance, it didn't help that Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera scored only 23 off 30 balls between them. He explained:

"Two periods in the game for us where with the ball, in particular; the last four overs were poor. And the little period in the middle of our batting where two of our most in-form batters (Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera) scored 23 off 30 balls between them. Those two little periods of cricket combined for us to lose the game by a handful of runs. We back ourselves to chase down any score. We did a great job for 15 overs, but let it go at the end."

Read Also
IPL 2023: Watch: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir greet each other ahead of LSG vs MI clash at Ekana
article-image

Shane Bond defends Cameron Green's role in the side:

Having sent Cameron Green at number seven against LSG, the 47-year-old said the all-rounder has been an important part of their side despite not batting a lot.

"It is not a case of being up to the mark. You look over the last few games that we won; he just slipped down to No.7. He hasn’t batted a lot and it was same tonight. He couldn’t get the runs, but he has been an important part of our team. He was at No.3 and did a great job for us. It’s just turned out that we have used other players and Surya, in particular, who pushed up to No.3, which has pushed Green to the backend of the innings."

With seven wins and six losses, the Mumbai Indians are fourth in the table.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle joins hands with Arko for his new track

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle joins hands with Arko for his new track

PCB chief Najam Sethi open to England or Australia hosting India-Pakistan Tests

PCB chief Najam Sethi open to England or Australia hosting India-Pakistan Tests

IPL 2023: MI bowling coach Shane Bond unhappy with bowling performance after defeat to LSG

IPL 2023: MI bowling coach Shane Bond unhappy with bowling performance after defeat to LSG

Sourav Ganguly's security cover upgraded to Z category by West Bengal govt

Sourav Ganguly's security cover upgraded to Z category by West Bengal govt

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants move one step closer to play-off berth with 5-run win vs Mumbai...

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants move one step closer to play-off berth with 5-run win vs Mumbai...