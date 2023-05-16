LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow, Mumbai in battle for third place supremacy

16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST
LSG impact subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak
MI impact subs: Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to field first. Captain Rohit Sharma announces one change. LSG skipper Krunal Pandya names three changes to the eleven.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians look to edge ahead in the playoffs race as they face a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants in an away game.
