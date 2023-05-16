 LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow, Mumbai in battle for third place supremacy
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow, Mumbai in battle for third place supremacy
Live Updates

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bowl first. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)
16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST

LSG impact subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak

16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST

MI impact subs: Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal

16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to field first. Captain Rohit Sharma announces one change. LSG skipper Krunal Pandya names three changes to the eleven. 

16 May 2023 07:17 PM IST
16 May 2023 06:40 PM IST
16 May 2023 06:35 PM IST

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians look to edge ahead in the playoffs race as they face a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants in an away game.

