Video: SRK Hugs Sourav Ganguly From Behind After KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Match

SRK and Sourav Ganguly. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's fanboy moment with Sourav Ganguly went viral following the IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Monday. In a video emerged on social media, the Bollywood superstar was seen hugging Ganguly from behind and gave him a peck on the cheek.

Ganguly incidentally started his IPL career with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008, with the franchise appointing him as the captain of the side. The former left-handed batter now serves as the mentor of the Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-round display scripts their 6th win in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the two-time champions bounced back exceptionally well from their record-breaking hammering against the Punjab Kings to defeat the Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfird massively as the visiting side found themselves at 111-8 at one stage. Kuldeep Yadav's defiant unbeaten 35 took them past 150. Varun Chakravarthy finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-3.

Phil Salt's opening salvo of 33-ball 68 gave the two-time champions the desired start. While Axar Patel managed to nip out the openers, the hosts were well ahead of the match by then. Later, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer stitched an unbroken 57-run stand to take their side over the line.