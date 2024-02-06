 'My Father Used To Take The Game Deep': India Captain Uday Saharan 'Feeling Great' To Reach U19 WC 2024 Final
Defending champions India, who had a smooth sailing in the tournament until now, had to fight till the end to defeat South Africa by 2 wickets to enter the final.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
India captain Uday Saharan said on Tuesday that emerging winners through a close match against South Africa in the semifinals will benefit his team to a good extent in the ICC U19 World Cup title clash on Sunday.

India, who had a smooth sailing in the tournament until now, had to fight till the end to defeat South Africa by two wickets in the last-four clash to set up a final match either against Pakistan or Australia on Sunday.

'Good' practice for the final

"It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games, and that will be good in the final. We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all -- our environment and coaches are superb," Saharan, who was later adjudged man of the match, told the host broadcaster.

Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) shared a brilliant 171-run alliance for the fifth wicket to rescue India from a precarious 32 for four while chasing 245.

But while Dhas couldn't finish the game with his big-hitting, skipper Saharan stood up and played the sheet anchor's role to take the Boys in Blue over the finish line with the help of tail-ender Raj Limbani (13 not out; 1x4, 1x6).

Following in father's footsteps

Saharan later said that he learnt the art of finishing games from his cricket-crazy father Sanjeev, who himself was a good player and now a BCCI Level 1 coach.

"My dad used to play big shots and used to take the game deep. I just think of taking the game deep.

"I will hit a big shot in the end only if needed and till the time I am standing, the game will be ours," Saharan said on how restrained himself from playing big shots.

The exuberance of youth

The elegant right-hander said they (him & Dhas) were not under pressure at any point during their record partnership.

"Yes, we were well behind at one point. But we kept saying that we have to bat till the end. It was a matter of one partnership," he added.

Saharan said the pitch became easier to bat during India's innings.

"When I walked in to bat, the ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. But later it (ball) started coming onto the bat better," he noted.

