Video: England Batter Hamza Shaikh Out ‘Obstructing The Field’ vs Zimbabwe In U19 World Cup 2024

The ongoing Super Six clash of the U19 World Cup 2024 between England and Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom saw a controversial dismissal as middle-order batter Hamza Shaikh was given out for obstructing the field. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the batter could be seen casually handing the ball to the wicket keeper, who had appealed as he was likely going for the ball.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the innings as Shaikh likely played a defensive shot as the ball ended in front of the stumps. With the right-hander handing the ball over to the keeper Ryan Kamwemba, he chose to appeal for the dismissal and the third umpire also ruled it out.