Mumbai's Kenkre FC suffer relegation after narrow loss to Indian Arrows; Valiant Real Kashmir maintain top-tier status

Kenkre FC dropped to second division after losing to Indian Arrows by a solitary goal, handing a lifeline to Real Kashmir FC on the final day of the I-League on Wednesday.

The resurgent Mumbai outfit, who were unbeaten with three wins and a draw in the second phase relegation playoffs, needed a win on the final matchday to keep pressure on Real Kashmir, who with one-point advantage, were up against TRAU FC at the Kalyani Stadium.

But the Akhil Kothari-coached Kenkre crumbled under pressure and let in a 89th minute goal with Indian Arrows' substitute Himanshu Rana striking the winner moments after he came on the pitch in place of Satendra Singh Yadav.

The loss meant, Real Kashmir retained their top-tier status following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against TRAU FC in a match in which they were reduced to 10 players in the second-half stoppage time.

The draw also snapped Real Kashmir's four-match losing streak as they beat the drop, showing a lot of resilience.

Real Kashmir also faced a must-win situation as a draw would not have been enough, had Kenkre also won.

The Snow Leopards, who suffered with injury woes most of the season, lived up to the challenge and struck early in the second minute through their Ivory Coast forward Kouassi Bernard Yao.

Bernard smashed the ball into the back of the net with a powerful rightfooter after being set up by Malem Meitei.

After receiving the ball from the midfield, Yao dashed towards the six-yard box and ran past Helder Lobato Ribeiro and Shoib Akhtar before deceiving Amrit Gope to bag the opening goal of the match.

TRAU got off to a fast start in the second-half, looking for an equaliser and their biggest chance came in the 49th minute, but Joseph Mayowa Olaleye missed a sitter.

TRAU finally equalised in the 70th minute when Meitalkeishangbam Roger smashed the ball into the top corner from a narrow angle to level the contest 1-1.

Bilal Khan faced a barrage of attempts from TRAU players during the final quarter of the match, including a brilliant effort from Joseph in the 82nd minute, but he stood tall to deny his rivals a lead.

Bernard was sent off in the 90th minute for a foul on Helder Lobato Ribeiro, reducing Real Kashmir to 10 men in stoppage time.

However, they survived the added minutes to hold TRAU to a draw and escape relegation.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:49 PM IST