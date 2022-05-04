e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / French Open prize fund up by nearly 7% to €43.6 million

French Open prize fund up by nearly 7% to €43.6 million

Men's and women's singles champions receive €2.2 million each

Associated Press | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Roland Garros | File Photo
Roland Garros | File Photo
Advertisement

French Open prize money is to increase by nearly seven percent to 43.6 million euros ($46 million) compared to the pre-coronavirus edition of 2019.

The French Tennis Federation said Wednesday that the rise is 6.8 percent overall compared to three years ago, when the tournament was last held in normal circumstances before the pandemic affected the past two editions.

Prize money for players in the men's and women's singles main draw is 1.43 percent higher overall than in 2019, while doubles players will get 6.1 percent more.

Men's and women's singles champions receive €2.2 million each.

This year's French Open begins on May 22.

ALSO READ

ICC rankings: England drop to lowest Test points rating in 27 years ICC rankings: England drop to lowest Test points rating in 27 years
Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:24 PM IST