ICC rankings: England drop to lowest Test points rating in 27 years

England have dropped to sixth in the world Test rankings and now hold their lowest points total for 27 years.

Their points rating of 88, a calculation of their points scored divided by matches played across a time period, is their lowest since 1995.

England, who have won only one of their past 17 Tests and are winless in nine, have dropped a place below Pakistan.

Australia are top of the annually-updated rankings followed by India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:32 PM IST