 Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Relief To Cricketer Robin Uthappa In Cheque Bounce Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: Sessions Court Grants Relief To Cricketer Robin Uthappa In Cheque Bounce Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Relief To Cricketer Robin Uthappa In Cheque Bounce Case

In 2019, M/s Senior Marketing Pvt Ltd, a city-based marketing firm, had lodged the complaint against M/s Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd wherein Uthappa was a director.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
Cricketer Robin Uthappa | Image: X

Mumbai: In a relief to cricketer Robin Uthappa, the sessions court has stayed proceedings against him till next hearing, after a cheque issued by a firm – in which he was a director – bounced. The court noted that he was not involved in day-to-day affairs of the company.

Uthappa had approached the Bombay High Court as well as the sessions court against the order passed by the magistrate court. In 2019, M/s Senior Marketing Pvt Ltd, a city-based marketing firm, had lodged the complaint against M/s Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd wherein Uthappa was a director.

The complainant claimed that Centaurus Lifestyle had engaged it as sole distributor for its products in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in 2016. The dispute began when Centaurus Lifestyle allegedly engaged two more distributors in October 2017, without the consent of the marketing firm. Subsequently, it was decided that the complainant would return all the stocks and the accused firm would return the money.

Read Also
'You feel like Being A Burden..': Robin Uthappa Remembers Graham Thorpe While Talking About His...
article-image

In July 2018, Senior Marketing dispatched all the goods, after which Centaurus Lifestyle gave post-dated cheques of Rs 22.22 lakh. However, the bank returned them with the remark of 'insufficient funds', prompting the complainant to move the metropolitan magistrate court, Mazgaon.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Resumes 'Aapli Chikitsa' Services After BMC Promises Partial Payment of ₹3 Crore
Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Resumes 'Aapli Chikitsa' Services After BMC Promises Partial Payment of ₹3 Crore
Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years

It is claimed that directors of Centaurus Lifestyle didn't pay heed to the summons. Hence, a bailable warrant was issued initially followed by a non-bailable one. As no one appeared, the court then issued a proclamation against all the directors, including Uthappa.

Read Also
'Cried For Every Player': Robin Uthappa & R Ashwin Burst Into Tears After India's T20 World Cup...
article-image

The cricketer claimed that he came to know about the case only in April 2024 when he was called by the local police station. Uthappa claimed that he was a non-active director and had no role in any of the firm's transactions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20...

Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20...

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of...

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of...

'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At...

'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At...

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Indian Batter To Cross 9000 Test Runs

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Indian Batter To Cross 9000 Test Runs