 'You feel like Being A Burden..': Robin Uthappa Remembers Graham Thorpe While Talking About His Battle With Depression
Robin Uthappa in his video revealed the emotional turmoil faced behind the glamour of professional sport like cricket

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Image: X

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has opened up about his deeply personal battle with depression, revealing the emotional turmoil he faced behind the glamour of professional sport like cricket. In a heartfelt message on social media, Uthappa shared, “I’ve faced many battles on the cricket field, but none as tough as the one I fought with depression. I’m breaking the silence around mental health because I know I’m not alone. Prioritize your well-being, seek help, and find hope in the darkness.”

Robin Uthappa on battling depression

Uthappa, a key member of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, spoke candidly about his struggle with mental health in 2011 a time when he felt utterly lost and worthless. On his YouTube channel, he reflected on that dark period, saying, “In 2011, I was so ashamed of who I had become as a human being. It’s absolutely okay to not know what you have to do next. Sometimes, just existing for that one day is what you need to do. Often, you don’t need to see the light at the end of the tunneljust the light to guide you to the next step.”

The former CSK star also paid tribute to fellow cricketers who tragically lost their lives to suicide, including Graham Thorpe, David Johnson, and VB Chandrasekhar. He spoke with deep empathy, recalling the pain that comes with feeling like a burden to loved ones.

He said, “We’re going to talk about depression and suicide. It’s not a pretty journey. It’s debilitating. You feel like you’re a burden to the people you love. It’s challenging. You feel like you’re worthless.”

Robin Uthappa was loves by fans of white-ball cricket due to his attacking style of batting. Walking down the pitch and hitting straight down the bowlers head was one of his trademark shots which put fans in awe. He was a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 winning campaign.

However as time progressed he failed to cement his place in Team India due to inconsistent performance and tough competition for playing XI . Despite being impressive in the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batter was not recalled to the side.

