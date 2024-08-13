Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said England Cricketer 'Took His Own Life'

Big news coming in from the UK media claims that former cricketer Graham Thorpe tragically died after being hit by a train in Surrey. He was 55. This shocking revelation follows a statement from Thorpe's family just a day earlier, where they said he had taken his own life.

Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, Surrey coroner’s court in Woking heard on Tuesday.

Thorpe was a respected figure in the cricket world and loved by fans globally.

Official statement from Surrey police

British Transport Police had earlier stated, "Officers were called to Esher railway station at 8:26 am on August 4 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics arrived, but sadly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Thorpe's family statement

Thorpe is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their two daughters, Kitty, 22, and Emma, 19. On Monday, Amanda revealed that Thorpe had been struggling with depression and wasn’t doing well, which led to his tragic decision to take his own life.

“He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life,” revealed his wife Amanda to the British news outlet, The Times.

“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately, none of them really seemed to work,” she added.

Who was Graham Thorpe?

Graham Thorpe was one of the most skilled batters of his time, representing England in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs after his debut in 1993. The left-hander scored 6,744 runs in Tests, including 16 centuries and 39 fifties, and added 2,380 runs in ODIs with 21 half-centuries.

After retiring from cricket in 2005, Thorpe moved into coaching, serving as the assistant coach for England’s white-ball teams and even as interim head coach during the 2020 T20I series against Pakistan. He also had a brief stint coaching Afghanistan.