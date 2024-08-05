Former England Batter Graham Thorpe Dies Aged 55

Graham Thorpe. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a tragic news, former England middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has passed away. The official social media handle of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared the news on Monday (August 5th, 2024). The former England coach had fell 'seriously ill' after being announced as Afghanistan men's team's coach in March 2022 and hence, could not take up the role.

The England and Wales Cricket Board took to X and posted the caption, but haven't mentioned the exact reason.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death."

It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.



There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death. pic.twitter.com/VMXqxVJJCh — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) August 5, 2024

The governing body's statement read further in their official website:

"More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike."

"Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game. The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport."

"He achieved remarkable feats for club and country" - Surrey CCC CEO

With Thorpe hailing from Surrey, the Surrey County Cricket Club expressed deep sadness on the passing of one of their greatest sons. CEO of Surrey CCC Steve Elworthy paid condolences to Thorpe's family and requested privacy for them in this difficult time.

"Everyone associated with the Club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans. Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time."

Graham Thorpe featured in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs from 1993 to 2005:

One of the most technically sound batters, the southpaw featured in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs for England from 1993 to 2005. Thorpe also has an impressive coaching resume, notably, working with the likes of Steven Smith and David Warner at New South Wales before becoming the coach of the England's men's side.