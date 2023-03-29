Mumbai: Former India opener Sudhir Naik in ICU after nasty fall at home, actor Satish Shah pays him visit

Sudhir Naik is admitted in the ICU at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai | Satish Shah Twitter

Former India opener Sudhir Naik has been admitted to the ICU at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a nasty fall at his home. The 78-year-old is reportedly in serious condition.

The former Bombay Ranji team captain was visited by his friend and Bollywood actor Satish Shah.

Shah posted a picture of himself with Sudhir Naik lying on his ICU bed. He also urged everyone to pray for Naik's recovery.

"Please pray for my dear friend Sudhir Naik, test cricketer, captain Bombay Ranji Trophy team," Shah tweeted.

Who is Sudhir Naik?

The former cricketer Sudhir Naik played three Tests and two one-day internationals for India from 1974 to 1975.

He made his international debut against England in the Birmingham Test and was also the first Indian to hit a boundary in ODI cricket, against England at Leeds in 1974.

He scored 141 Test runs at 23.50 with a fifty and 38 runs in ODIs for India. While his international career lasted just one year, Naik's domestic journey was much more fruitful.

He was captain of the Bombay Ranji team for several years and even led them to an improbable victory in the 1970-71 season with a depleted side.

Naik amassed 4,376 runs in first-class cricket at 35.29 with seven hundreds and 27 fifties, including a top-score of 200*.