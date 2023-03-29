Insurance Shield T20 Cricket Tournament: E-Merck, Group Satellite emerge champions

E-Merck CC players proudly pose with the Elite Division Trophy after defeating New India Assurance by 5-wickets in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament. Also seen in the photo are Oriental Insurance Regional Manager Vijay Gaurkhede, Chief Manager Vinay Gupta and MCA Joint Secretary Deepak Patil, Hon Treasurer Arman Mallick, Apex Council Members and other cricket administrators and well-wishers. |

Mumbai: E-Merck Cricket Club’s steady all-round team efforts enabled them to register a 5-wicket win against New India Assurance Sports Club in the Elite Division final of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, on Monday.

Earlier, in the Plate Division final, Group Satellite CC recorded a convincing 53-run victory against Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) CC to claim the top honours.

Sent in to bat first, New India Assurance batsmen struggled and could only manage to score 127 runs for 9 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Middle order bat Manish Yadav 46 (44-balls, 4x4,1x6) and Sumit Mishra 21 runs were the only two batters who managed to get some runs on the board. E-Merck’s left-arm spinner Shreyas Keskar was the pick of the bowlers and claimed 4 wickets for 19 runs.

Chasing a modest total, E-Merck easily surpassed the winning target making 130 runs for the loss of five wickets in 18.1 overs. Leading E-Merck charge to victory was number 5 bat Abhishek Srivastava who was unbeaten on 31 runs (25-balls, 3x4). Earlier, opener Opener Harsh Rane 29 runs (23-balls, 4x4,1x6), Prateet Gotsure 29 runs (30-balls, 3x4) and Vaishnav Sai an unbeaten 16 runs (9-balls, 3x4) carried the team past the finish line. Rahul Kankarwal 2 for 16 was the most impressive NIA bowler.

Earlier, BARC elected to bowl first but were unable to contain the Group Satellite batsmen who amassed a challenging total of 165 for 4 wickets from their 20 overs. Opener Deepak Gaikwad cracked a 56-ball 82 runs with 7 fours and 3 sixes and his opening partner Suraj Sharma contributed a 35-ball 36 runs (3x4,1x6) to lift the total. Later, Shameet Shetty smashed a quick 16 runs from just 7 balls with 2 powerful sixes to further boost the score. Left-arm spinner Samadhan Kahandal (2 for 27) was the best BARC bowler.

In reply, BARC batsmen found the going tough and their innings folded for a measly 112 all out in 19.3 overs. Middle order bat, Sagar Kawankar top-scored with 33 (34-balls, 2x4,2x6). Group Satellite’s medium pacers Mohammed Shaikh 3 for 13, Kavaldeep Anand 2 for 19 and Suraj Sharma 2 for 21 along with left-arm spinner Shameet Shetty 2 for 32 picked up the wickets.

MCA Joint Secretary Deepak Patil and Hon. Treasurer Arman Mallick, both congratulated all the participating teams and Oriental Assurance for successfully organizing this tournament and assured them that MCA will always support the tournament.

Patil in his address said, “This is one of the many cricket tournaments which has been organized without any problems. Full credit to Oriental Insurance cricket secretary Jitendra Ingle, and his team who have worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth success of the tournament.”

Brief scores – Finals: Plate Div: Group Satellite CC 165 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Deepak Gaikwad 82 (56-balls, 7x4,3x6), Suraj Sharma 36 (35-balls, 3x4,1x6), Shameet Shetty (16 (7-balls, 2x6); Samadhan Kahandal 2 for 27) beat BARC CC 112 all out, 19.3 overs (Sagar Kawankar 33 (34-balls, 2x4,2x6); Mohammed Shaikh 3 for 13, Kavaldeep Anand 2 for 19, Suraj Sharma 2 for 21, Shameet Shetty 2 for 32). Result: Group Satellite won by 53 runs.

Elite Div: New India Assurance SC 127 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Manish Yadav 46 (44-balls, 4x4,1x6), Sumit Mishra 21; Shreyas Keskar 4 for 19) lost to E-Merck CC 130 for 5 wickets, 18.1 overs (Abhishek Srivastava 31* (25-balls, 3x4), Harsh Rane 29 (23-balls, 4x4,1x6), Prateet Gotsure 29 (30-balls, 3x4), Vaishnav Sai 16 (9-balls, 3x4); Rahul Kankarwal 2 for 16). Result: E-Merck won by 5 wickets.