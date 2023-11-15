Mumbai Football League 2023: Bombay Gymkhana Garner Full Points After 2-1 Win Over YMCA |

Bombay Gymkhana got the better of Bombay YMCA by a 2-1 margin, in the Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Consistent goal-scorer Anas Vadgama and Siddharth Singh were bang on target with a goal each for Bombay Gymkhana while Bombay YMCA scored a late consolation goal through Zaid Khan.

Mumbai City FC Under-19 played an attractive, cohesive brand of football and outclassed Skorost United FC by scoring an overwhelming 13-0 victory in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Leading Mumbai City youngsters charge to the massive margin of victory was striker Ahan Sharma who slammed four goals. Ahan’s teammates Omkar Talkar and Mangthenlal Haokip both contributed three goals each while Reagan Pereira, Mohammed Ansari and Kunal Raghav chipped in with one goal apiece to round-off the winning tally.

In another match of the same division, Mumbai Ultras FC defeated Soccer Saga FC by a comfortable 3-0 margin. Striker Joyson Chettiar struck a brace of goals and Robert Elangovan scored one to secure Mumbai Ultras victory. In the Kalina League encounters, Air India Colony Boys scored a thumping 6-0 win against Kalina Village Boys Orange in a Round-7 match, at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

The defending champions Air India Colony Boys combined well and strikers Kalpesh Rane, Omkar Bhawar and Aayan Shaikh all struck two goals each to secure their big margin of victory. Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up slipped as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kalina Village Boys (KVB) Green in another Men’s Open encounter. The determined KVN Green outfit scored two goals through Cleetus Chandrashekhar and Sheldon Sharma, while Kalina United managed to pull one back through Siddhant Pawar.

Kalina Rangers riding on the twin strikes from Ivan Fernandes went on to defeat Oceanics SC by a fighting 3-2 match scores. Roche Mascarenhas scored Kalina Rangers third goal, while Joshua Anthony and Reldyn Jacinto were on target for the losing team. In boys’ under-16 matches, Brett Rodrigues struck a fine hat-trick in steering Kalina Village Boys to a fluent 3-0 win against FC Kolovery Red. Later, FC Kolovery Purple powered by strikes from Devanshu Thorat, David Menezes and Siddhant Ghodke blanked Kalina Rangers 3-0.

Results

Boys: Kalina Village Boys: 3 (Brett Rodrigues 3) bt FC Kolovery Red 0; FC Kolovery Purple: 3 (Devanshu Thorat, David Menezes, Siddhant Ghodke) bt Kalina Rangers 0; Men’s Open (round-7): Kalina Village Boys Green: 2 (Cleetus Chandrashekhar, Sheldon Sharma) bt Kalina United: 1 (Siddhant Pawar); Air India Colony Boys: 6 (Kalpesh Rane 2, Omkar Bhawar 2, Aayan Shaikh 2) bt Kalina Village Boys Orange: 0; Kalina Rangers: 3 (Ivan Fernandes 2, Roche Mascarenhas) beat Oceanics SC 2 (Joshua Anthony, Reldyn Jacinto); Egyptian Boys: 0 drew with J.P. United: 0

