Mumbai Football League: DK Pharma Overcome Oranje FC In Premier Division

D.K. Pharma Sports Club recorded a comfortable 3-1 win against Orange Football Club in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Striker Henjoimang Khongsai scored two goals in the first half and Ronan Panmei got one just before the half time whistle to seal D.K. Pharma’s win. Oranje FC scored their lone goal through Advait G. also in the first session of play.

Earlier, Mumbai Marines and Kopana FC shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw in a Super Division match. Strikers Pranit Kadam and Sanklap Rajpange struck one goal each for the Marines, while Kopana FC equalized through goals from Mitesh Suryavanshi and Gaurav Mangela.

In another Super Division encounter, India Rush SC and Young Boys split two goals and two points as they played out a 1-1 draw. Harish Ninad was bang on target for India Rush, while Young Boys FC pulled one back through Abdullah Ansari’s efforts.

Results

Super Div: India Rush SC: 1 (Harish Ninad) drew with Young Boys FC: 1 (Abdullah Ansari); Mumbai Marines: 2 (Pranit Kadam, Sanklap Rajpange) drew with Kopana FC: 2 (Mitesh Suryavanshi, Gaurav Mangela).

Premier Div: D.K. Pharma SC: 3 (Henjoimang Khongsai 2, Ronan Panmei) bt Oranje FC: 1 (Advait G.).

