 Tragic! Video Shows Ghana's Raphael Dwamena Collapsing On the Field During Football Match; 28-Year-Old Striker Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest
The footballer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away while on his way to the hospital. The tragic incident was caught on camera as the game was being televised.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
28-year-old international Ghana footballer player, Raphael Dwamena, collapsed on the field and died while on his way to the hospital | X

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old international Ghana footballer player, Raphael Dwamena, who played as a striker, died after collapsing on the field during a football match in the Albanian league. The unfortunate incident took place during the match between Egnatia and Partizani of the Albanian League on Saturday (November 11). The footballer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away while on his way to the hospital.

The tragic incident was caught on camera as the game was being televised. The video of the unfortunate incident also went viral on social media.

As per the video and footage of the match, the player collapse during the 24rd minute of the match. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Watch: Shocking video footage of an international football player from Ghana, Raphael Dwamena, collapsing on the field during the football match.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the football community and in Ghana. “The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment,” said the association in a statement.

28-year-old Dwamena was this season's top scorer in the league with nine goals in the Albanian Super League. He had made eight appearances for Ghana in the internationals and scored twice in those matches overall.

Read Also
Malayalam actor Mamukkoya put on ventilator days after he collapsed on football field in Kerala
article-image
