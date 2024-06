Mumbai Football League 2023-24: Aparna Scores Hat-trick As India Rush Romp To Big Win

Mumbai, June 21: Opportunistic striker Aparna Jain was in great scoring form and notched up a fine hat-trick to steer India Rush SC to a massive 9-1 victory against Sara SC in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

India Rush dominated play from the start and scored at regular intervals to emerge worthy winners. Aparna’s teammates Diana Tanttra, Tanvi S., Zenetha K., Zafaria Shah, Sakina Borwala and Norah Merchant contributed towards the win by scoring a goal each. Sara SC pulled one back through Vidhsha Jadhav’s efforts.

In another match, PIFA Sports powered by prolific goal-scorer Shriya More’s double strikes went on to blank Bravehearts SC by a clear 3-0 scoreline. Fatima Khan scored the third goal to seal PIFA Sports victory.

Results – Third Div: Madanpura FC Youth 1 (Cjirag Waghela) beat Anstrengung United Junior 0.

Chembur FC 1 (Gaurav Andhhangale) beat Freunds SC 0.

Conscient FC 4 (Adrino Rodrigues 2, Urvak Choudary, Aman Shaikh) beat D’Souza FC Youth 0.

Charoter Rukhi Samaj 4 (Sagar Waghela, Sujal Solanki, Karan Rathod, Nikhil W.) beat SFA Foundation 0.

