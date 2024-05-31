WIFA Sub-Junior Boys’ Football Championship: Mumbai District Boys Defeat Thane District To Clinch U-15 Title

Mumbai District talented striker Anaai D’Souza who scored 11 goals won the Top goal-scorer award. |

Spirited Mumbai District dished out another remarkable combined performance and quashed the aspirations of Thane District by smoothly cruising to a 3-0 victory in the final of the WIFA Inter-District Sub-junior boys’ (under-15) football championship, played at the R.C. Patel CBSE School ground, Sripur, Dhule on Wednesday.

Both Mumbai and Thane started in an offensive fashion and there was plenty of excitement from the outset, But, wrested the advantage when skipper Ranvir Chona struck an early goal and went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

In the second session, Mumbai consolidated their lead with their prolific and opportunistic goal-scorer Anaai D’Souza scoring the second in the 48th minute and four minutes later substitute Samarth Rai fired home the third to seal the win and the triumph.

Talened Anaai's four goals help Mumbai District breeze into final

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Mumbai District, inspired by the brilliance of talented and skillful striker Anaai who struck four goals went on to outplay Palghar District by charging to a 6-1 win to breeze into the final. Anaai’s teammates Ayaansh Mathur and Arssh Gupta scored a goal each to complete Mumbai District’s winning margin, while Palghar District pulled one back through Om Yande’s efforts.

In the other semi-final, Thane District riding on the efforts of Saikrishna Menon and Nivason Golmei, both striking a goal each managed to overcome Poona District by a 2-0 scoreline.

Anaai who scored 11 goals won the Highest goal-scorer award, while Thane’s Satyajeet Yadav bagged the Best goalkeeper award.

Results – Semi-finals: Mumbai District 6 (Anaai D’Souza 4, Ayaansh Mathur, Arssh Gupta) beat Palghar District 1 (Om Yande).

Thane District 2 (Saikrishna Menon, Nivason Golmei) beat Poona District 0.

Final: Mumbai District 3 (Ranvir Chona, Anaai D’Souza, Samarth Rai) beat Thane District 0.