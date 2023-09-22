Muhammad Haris Offers His Shoulder To Naseem Shah As Pacer's Injury Rules Him Out Of 2023 World Cup, Latter Responds

Muhammad Haris and Naseem Shah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the sad news of his non-participation in the 2023 World Cup due to injury. As a result, his fellow countryman Mohammad Haris, who has sneaked into the squad, announced on Friday, offered him his shoulder. The youngster, in turn, responded to the same.

Naseem, one of the first-choice pacers for Pakistan in ODIs, sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against India in Colombo. The right-arm speedster couldn't complete his quota of overs and walked midway through India's innings.

Taking to X, Naseem wrote:

"With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon. Thank you to all my fans for the prayers!"

Muhammad Haris commented the below on his post:

Stay strong dost ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SWSKscGpdq — Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63) September 22, 2023

Naseem responded on the same and said, 'Thank you meri jan, good luck for the World Cup

Thank You meri jan, good luck for the World Cup. https://t.co/jHSzkhfwxn — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 22, 2023

Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Hassan Ali to shine with the new ball:

At the press conference while announcing the squad, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq earmarked Hassan Ali to do as well as Naseem in the World Cup. Inzamam also reckons Ali brings energy into the squad:

"Naseem Shah unfortunately got injured and he's our main bowler. Hasnain had an ankle operation. Ihsanullah had an elbow operation. We had few options left among fast bowlers due to injuries. Hassan Ali bowled well in the LPL and elsewhere recently. He is experienced and has played well for Pakistan previously in big events. Once Naseem Shah was ruled out, we also needed a bowler who could bowl with the new ball, and I think Hassan Ali is a great choice."

Babar Azam and co. open their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.

