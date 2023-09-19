ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan-New Zealand Warm-Up Game To Take Place Behind Closed Doors

Pakistan vs New Zealand. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a significant development ahead of the 2023 World Cup, starting on October 5th, the warm-up fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29th at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will be played without crowds. According to the Indian Express, the reason for the match without closed doors is due to the festivals, thereby not having adequate security.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Police had request the organizers to postpone the game as they wouldn't be able to manage the requisite security due to festivals Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi that culminate on September 28th. However, the organizers declined the request as the schedule had been already altered once.

"The game will be played without spectators and those who have booked their tickets, their money will be refunded," a BCCI official confirmed, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The security agencies had also raised red flags for back-to-back matches in Hyderabad on October 9th and 10th in Hyderabad. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play on October 10th, while the Netherlands and New Zealand will lock horns on 9th. Approximately 3000 security personnel are likely to be stationed for one match and a massive number of police officials will be deployed at the hotel, where Pakistan will stay.

Pakistan yet to announce their 2023 World Cup squad:

While the likes of India, Australia, and England have announced their squad for the showpiece event, Pakistan haven't announced it yet. To add to their miserable Asia Cup 2023 campaign, the Men in Green also face an injury concern, with Naseem Shah likely to be ruled out of the tournament in India.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will start their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6th.

