Revealed: Prize Money Allocation For 2023 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday (September 22nd), has announced the prize money for the upcoming 2023 World Cup, which begins in India on October 5th. The winners of the showpiece event will receive USD 4 million of the USD 10 million total prize pool set for the event.

The runners-up of the final, set to be hosted by the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will take home a jaw-dropping USD 2 million. Teams will also get USD 40,000 for winning every game. The countries failing to reach the knockout stage will also receive USD 100,000. The losing semi-finalists will be remitted $800,000.

The format of the tournament is the same as 2019, with all teams facing each other once and the top four advancing to the semi-finals. India, by the virtue of being the hosts, attained automatic qualification while while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa advanced from the Super League. Sri Lanka and Netherlands were the last two teams to qualify after playing in the qualifiers.

England and New Zealand to get the tournament underway:

Defending champions England and New Zealand will kickstart the event on October 5th in Ahmedabad. The two sides played a heart-stopping final in 2019 at Lord's, with England prevailing after a super over by the virtue of boundary count. The Englishmen also defeated the Kiwis in a recent four-match ODI series.

Hosts India will start their tournament against Australia on October 8th at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.