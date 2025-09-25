MSSA Events: Jamnabai Narsee School Wins Three Gold, 1 Silver In Squash

Winners in various categories |

Jamnabai Narsee Vile parle won three gold and one silver across four each categories of boys and girls competitions in the Dream Sports MSSA Squash tournament.

Aaron Arambhan of Jamnabai Narsee School won the Boys U-13 title after defeating schoolmate Nirvaan Parikh in the final. Riyal Dalal made it double for the Vile Parle school in the U-13 category by winning in the girls category. Alekha Jalan and Shriya Maheshwari of Cathedral and John Connon School won the silver and bronze medals.

Viraaj Wadhwani of Bombay Scottish School Mahim won in the Boys U-11 category and Naya Gupta of Jamnabai won in the Girls U-11 category.

Ayaan Dalal from Cathedral and John Connon School won the Boys Under-16. He defeated Dhanvin Shroff of Aditya Birla World Academy in the final on Thursday. Aashi Shah of Utpal Shanghvi Global School IGCSE Juhu won the Girls U-16 crown. She beat Sameera Gorsia of JB Petit High School for Girls in the final.

Tejvir Kapoor of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School lifted Boys U-9 title while Janika Mehta of Hiranandani Foundation school, Powai won in the Girls U-9 title.

Thakur Public School Set Up ASKO Football Final with Bombay Scottish

Thakur Public School Kandivali knocked out St. Stanislaus Bandra in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament. Thakur edged out much fancied Stanislaus 3-2 via tie-breaker in the semifinal at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Thursday. Both the teams played a goalless stalemate in the regulation time. Arnav Singh, Arsh Shetty and Rishant Jain converted penalties for Thakur while Rehan Prajapati and Tanzeen Qureshi's goals on penalty shootouts were not enough for the Bandra school to stay alive in the tournament.

Thakur Public School will meet Bombay Scottish Mahim in the final on Saturday. Scottish had defeated Campion School in the semifinal. Campion and Stanislaus will meet prior to final on Saturday for the third place game.

Results: Boys U-16 ASKO-Semi Final

Thakur public (Kandivali) (Arnav Singh, Arsh Shetty , Rishant Jain) Full Time score 0-0 beat via tie breaker (3-2) St. Stanislaus (Bandra) (Rehan Prajapati, Tanzeen Qureshi).

Boys Under-16 Div.4

St. Anthony (Santacruz) (6) (Faisal Rehmani 4, Pratham Solanki, Tanav Gawde) beat NSM school (1) (Neel Boricha)

l Greenlawns B.P. Road (Archit Sanap, Jinash Shah) Beat Met Rishikul School (Bandra)(0).

l Ryan int ICSE (Malad) (Immanuel Perumanan 2, Ishaan Singh, Neev Bhatt, Rishi Desai) (5) Beat AkI Hussain allana (0).

l Podar Int. CAIE (Powai) (3) (Jaden Gautam 2, Shreevatsa D.) Beat Sir J. J. Fort Boys (Fort) (1) (Aqdas Tambol)

l J.B. C. N. Int. Oshiwara (2) (Adhyanth Kavinattamai 2) Beat AVM 'B' (Bandra West) (0).