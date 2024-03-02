'MS Dhoni Will Play One More Season After IPL 2024', Feels CSK Captain's Childhood Friend Paramjit Singh; Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood friend Paramjit feels that the Chennai Super Kings captain will continue playing in the Indian Premier League beyond 2024.

Dhoni has remained tightlipped about his future in the IPL and has been getting asked about it since his famous "definitely not" answer to Danny Morrison in 2021.

Paramjit, who played an integral part in getting Dhoni into international cricket, opened up on the cricketer's future in a recent interview with OneCricket.

“I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons.

"He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit,” said Paramjit Singh.

Dhoni is one of only two captains in the IPL to lift the trophy 5 times with a franchise, the other being Rohit Sharma who did it first with the Mumbai Indians.

The 42-year-old has played 250 games since the first season and scored 5082 runs at an average of over 38 with 24 half-centuries.

This season Dhoni will be using the logo of Paramjit's sports shop on his bat during the IPL. He was seen with the Prime Sports sticker on his bat while practicing for IPL 2024 in Ranchi.

Dhoni is currently in Jamnagar with his wife Sakshi to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities along with a host of other celebrities from India and around the world.

He will be back in Chennai soon to join the CSK camp before kickstarting the IPL 2024 with the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk on March 22.