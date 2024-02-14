'Bass Sticker Laga Ke Bhej Do’: BAS Owner Reveals MS Dhoni Didn’t Take Money From Bat Sponsor During 2019 WC

MS Dhoni with BAS sticker during the 2019 World Cup against England | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is not one of the greatest captains but one of the most generous and humble cricketers one would come across.

Dhoni's generosity and humility have often seen through his appearance on and off the field. However, there are many hidden stories about Chennai Super Kings that are often talk in public discourse.

In a video that went viral on social media, BAS (Beat For Sports) owner Somi Kohli was talking about how MS Dhoni didn't accept a single rupee for BAS sticker on his bat for the 2019 ODI World Cup. Throughout the tournament, Dhoni was playing with a bat that displayed BAS sticker on it.

Kohli revealed that Dhoni didn't negotiate any fee instead asked him put the sticker on the bat. The shop owner asked former Indian captain wife and his friends to accept the money but still refused.

MS Dhoni - a true gentleman of the game. 🫡pic.twitter.com/yOLb5s2LLj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2024

Notably, BAS was the first sponsor MS Dhoni during his initial stage of his international career. Chennai Super Kings decided to give it back for the support by displaying the sticker of the sport manufacturer for free of cost during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni also sported with SS on his bat as well throughout the tournament.

Recently, a picture went viral on social media where Dhoni was sported with 'Prime Sports' sticker on his bat during the practice session ahead of IPL 2024. It was revealed that Prime Sports is a shop owned by his friend who supported him during his storied career and it is a act of gratitude to him by Dhoni.