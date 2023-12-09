MS Dhoni Surprises A Fan On His Birthday; Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni celebrating his fan's birthday | Credits: Instagram/KushMahi

MS Dhoni has been considered one of the greatest captains the cricket world has ever seen. Despite being a successful captain and cricketer, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter has remained humble and down to earth person.

Dhoni is not only the greatest sporting icons in the world but an inspiration for all because of his personality and humility.

Recently, MS Dhoni surprised a fan and attended his birthday. In a video shared on Instagram, he can be seen eating a piece of cake from the hands of the birthday boy, who claims to be a big fan of the former India captain. The caption of the video read, “Luckiest Man On Earth”.

On the professional front, MS Dhoni has been working out at the gym in order to remain fit for the IPL 2024. The former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2019. The 2019 World Cup semi final against New Zealand was his last appearance in an Indian jersey.

MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The 42-year-old led CSK to fifth IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Final.

After the final, there were rumours of his retirement from the IPL. However, MS Dhoni said that he wanted to work hard and play for one more IPL season as a ‘gift’ to his fans who have been supporting him throughout his career.

Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Moeen Ali and others.

MS Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain in the history of Indian Premier League. In his IPL career, Dhoni has amassed 5082 runs, including 24 half-centuries, at an average of 38.79 in 250 matches.