'Street-Smart Rohit Sharma More Like MS Dhoni': Sreesanth On What Makes India Captain Stand Out

Former India pacer S Sreesanth heaped praise on captain Rohit Sharma and compared him with ex-spinner MS Dhoni due to their ability to motivate their teammates in the face of any challenge.

Rohit's captaincy was one of the highlights of India's campaign in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2023 in which the Men in Blue remained unbeaten until the final which they lost to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Rohit walked the talk with his batting and absorbed all the pressure at the top of the order. Apart from his tactical brilliance as the captain, Rohit was also seen constantly motivating his players and kept the team together which reflected in the results.

Sreesanth hails Rohit Sharma

“He’s a street-smart cricketer and he’s somebody more like Dhoni bhai who doesn’t just get off the scene straight away. Even if the bowling’s not that great, even if the fielding’s not that great he makes sure he backs up the fielders, he backs up the fielders. It’s a great trend.

"Even in the World Cup, the players who were not playing he was going to them asking for suggestions.

“Yes he’s the captain but he’s been there as their brother and been there as their best friend. So it’s very important. So I think that’s one of the best qualities a captain can have,” Sreesanth told the Firstpost.

South African challenge awaits Rohit's Team India

Rohit's next big challenge will be in the form of South Africa where India will play a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests from December 10 to January 7.

Rohit has decided to skip the white-ball leg of the tour but will join the squad to lead India in the first Test in Centurion on December 26.