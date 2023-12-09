Fact Check: Viral Restaurant Bill Of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Eating Beef In Florida Is FAKE

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are vegetarians therefore, it came as a surprise that the star couple were eating meat at a restuarant in Florida after a screenshot of the bill was circulated on social media by one of the workers at the outlet.

But upon further digging, the Free Press Journal can confirm that the picture which went viral is fake. Kohli turned vegetarian in 2018 and became a vegan on his wife's insistence.

Fans of the cricketer were shocked to see Kohli eat beef at the restaurant and even took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the former India captain.

Fake picture being circulated on social media

The picture was initially posted on Instagram by a Gordon Ramsay Steak chef named Pedro Gonzalez but we found no account of the said name on the social media platform.

The Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurant also does not have any outlet in Florida. It is located in Las Vegas, Kansas City, Atlantic City, Lake Charles, Southern Indiana and Baltimore.

Kohli was in UAE not Florida

The date of the bill also is a big giveaway that it is fake or Photoshopped as it mentions October 2021. Kohli was in the United Arab Emirates at the time, leading India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The bill in fact, belongs to a couple who had visited the restaurant in Atlantic City and posted it online due to the high price of a particular dish they had.

Virushka holidaying in London

Another key thing to note here is that Kohli and Anushka were seen holidaying in London recently along with their daughter Vamika. The couple didn't even visit the United States therefore, there is no quesiton of them eating at a restaurant in Florida.

Kohli has taken a break from international cricket after the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. He will return to the Indian Test squad for the two-match series in South Africa starting December 26 while Anushka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biopic on Jhulan Goswami named Chakda Express.