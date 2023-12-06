Brian Lara Backs India Star To Break His Records Of Scoring 400 & 501* Runs And No, It's Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma

Brian Lara | Photo: Twitter

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is regarded as one of the greatest batters to have played cricket but the King of Trinidad himself has picked a worthy successor from India.

And no, it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in Test (400) and first-class cricket (501*) but he feels that India opener Shubman Gill will be able to better both his achievements in the sport.

"Shubman Gill can break both my records. Gill is the most talented batter in this new generation. He will rule cricket in the coming years. I believe he will go on to break many big records," Lara told Anandabazar Patrika.

Lara hails Gill

Gill has taken international cricket by storm ever since he broke into the Indian team in 2019. 2023 has been a breakout year for Gill who is the highest scorer in ODI cricket with 1584 runs, ahead of Virat Kohli (1377).

"He (Gill) can do it (break my records). Gill didn't score a century (in the World Cup) but look a the knocks he has already played. He has centuries in all formats, has smashed a double hundred in ODIs and has also played many match-winnings in the IPL. I'm sure he will many ICC tournaments in the future.

"If Gill plays County cricket then he can break my 501*. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400. Cricket has changed a lot, especially batting. Batters play t20 leagues across the globe.

"IPL has changed everything. The scoring rate has gone up. So you will keep seeing big scores. Shubman will score big, mark my words," Lara further added.