 MS Dhoni Mania Sweeps Kerala Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, Roads Adorned With Giant Posters
MS Dhoni fever has gripped Kerala ahead of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20, with massive posters and hoardings lining roads and marketplaces. Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni remains an emotional icon for fans. The match has revived memories of his legendary leadership and iconic moments, highlighting his lasting influence on Indian cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: CricCrazyJohns/X

The craze of MS Dhoni in Kerala has reached phenomenal heights ahead of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20, turning parts of the state into a sea of yellow and blue. Massive posters and hoardings of the former India captain have sprung up along major roads, junctions, and marketplaces, reflecting the deep admiration Kerala’s fans continue to hold for the legendary cricketer. Even years after stepping away from international cricket, Dhoni’s presence still dominates the build-up to marquee matches.

For cricket lovers in Kerala, MS Dhoni is more than just a former captain, he is an emotion. His calm leadership, iconic finishes, and unmatched legacy have earned him unwavering respect across generations. The IND vs NZ T20 in Kerala has reignited memories of Dhoni’s greatest moments in Indian colours, prompting fans to celebrate his contribution to Indian cricket despite him not being part of the current squad.

Local fan clubs have played a major role in amplifying the excitement, putting up giant posters and organizing small gatherings to mark the occasion. Social media has been flooded with images of Dhoni’s cut-outs lining Kerala’s roads, accompanied by messages praising his influence on Indian cricket. The buzz has added a festival-like atmosphere to the city hosting the match, elevating anticipation among spectators.

The overwhelming display of support highlights Dhoni’s enduring popularity and his special place in Indian cricket culture. As Kerala gears up to host the IND vs NZ 5th T20, the celebration of MS Dhoni serves as a reminder that true legends transcend formats, teams, and time, continuing to inspire fans long after their international journey ends.

'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video

Former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni created a wave of excitement in Vadodara as he visited a private event, where students and fans were treated to an unforgettable experience. Dhoni, known for his calm presence and evergreen charm, was not just a guest; he also picked up a bat and delighted everyone by playing cricket on the ground, drawing loud cheers and admiration from the crowd.

The visit quickly turned into a celebration, with students rushing to catch a glimpse of the legendary cricketer. Dhoni’s effortless strokes and trademark composure reminded everyone why he continues to be one of the most beloved figures in Indian sport.

During an interactive session, Dhoni was asked about the most touching moment of his career. Without hesitation, he spoke from the heart, revisiting the memory that remains etched in the minds of millions of Indians.

Dhoni said, “It is about the 2011 World Cup. It is very difficult to recreate that kind of moment. India dobara jeetegi, women’s team jeetegi, men’s team jeetegi, India mein jeetegi, India ke bahar jeetegi, bhagwan kare 100 baar jeetegi.”

His words resonated deeply with the audience, reflecting not only his pride in the nation’s biggest cricketing triumph but also his heartfelt wishes for India’s future success across all formats and teams. The statement showcased Dhoni’s humility, optimism, and unwavering faith in Indian cricket’s next generations.

